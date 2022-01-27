Ivory Coast vs Egypt Afcon player ratings: Sangare 8, Haller 6; Salah 7, El Shenawy 9

Salah scores winning penalty to send Egypt through to a quarter-final showdown with Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations

Adam Brown
Jan 27, 2022

Mohamed Salah scored the decisive spot-kick as record seven-time champions Egypt beat Ivory Coast 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in Douala on Wednesday to reach the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

The Liverpool star smashed home his penalty with the Ivory Coast's Eric Bailly the only player to fail from the spot, and Egypt go on to play Morocco in the last eight in Yaounde on Sunday.

It was a tense last-16 tie which for long spells resembled a battle of attrition on a poor pitch at the Japoma Stadium in Cameroon's economic capital, and it looked for much of the game as though Egypt would pay for their poor finishing.

However, Carlos Queiroz's team are now through to the last eight despite having scored just two goals in their four matches in Cameroon so far.

Meanwhile two-time champions the Ivory Coast are out, once again been defeated by an Egyptian side who have long held the upper hand in meetings between the continental heavyweights.

This was their 11th Afcon encounter and still Egypt have lost just once to the Elephants.

Updated: January 27th 2022, 4:14 AM
Mohamed SalahEgyptIvory CoastAfrica Cup of Nations
