Omar Abdulrahman strikes on return from injury to set up Shabab Al Ahli victory

Omar Abdulrahman marked his return from a 22-month injury absence with a goal in Shabab Al Ahli’s 3-1 victory over Khor Fakkan in the Adnoc Pro League.

The influential UAE international midfielder, who had been out with a knee injury, opened the scoring after a blunder from Khor Fakkan goalkeeper Abdulla Yousif on 26 minutes at the Rashid stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

READ MORE Mohamed Salah and Egypt lose Afcon opener against Nigeria

Khor Fakkan were back in the game when Shabab Al Ahli defender Walid Abbas turned an Ahmed Suliman cross into his own net 10 minutes after the break but the host side regained the lead through Guilherme da Silva three minutes later. Yahya Al Ghassani put the finishing touch to a good move to complete the win in the final minute to take his side back to third place.

Al Jazira's Ahmed Fawzi came off the bench to score 10 minutes from time to clinch a 3-2 victory over Al Wasl at the Mohamed bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi in the other game of the night.

Jazira defender Khalifa Al Hammadi put the home side in front after 12 minutes when he pounced on a poor clearance to send a shot past Wasl goalkeeper Mohammed Ali.

Wasl’s Uruguayan forward Michel Araujo equalised when he guided an excellent pass from Fabio de Lima into the net.

Ali Saleh took advantage of a defensive mistake to put the visitors in front a minute into the second half before Abdoulay Diaby equalised when Ahmed Al Hashemi's pass set-up the Malian winger. Fawzi scored the winner nine minutes later on a counter-attack.

Al Ain on 30 points head the league table with Al Wahda second on 24, followed by Shabab Al Ahli, Sharjah and Jazira, all on 23.