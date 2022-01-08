Irish apprentice Sean Kirrane claims momentous treble at Al Ain

Sean Kirrane rode his first treble in the UAE for two different trainers at Al Ain on Saturday.

RESULTS 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner: Yas Xmnsor, Sean Kirrane (jockey), Khalifa Al Neyadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Falaj Hazza – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Arim W’Rsan, Dane O’Neill, Jaci Wickham 6pm: Al Basrah – Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Kalifano De Ghazal, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi 6.30pm: Oud Al Touba – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Pharitz Oubai, Sean Kirrane, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: Sieh bin Amaar – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (D) 1,800m

Winner: Oxord, Richard Mullen, Abdalla Al Hammadi 7.30pm: Jebel Hafeet – Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: AF Ramz, Sean Kirrane, Khalifa Al Neyadi 8pm: Al Saad – Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Sea Skimmer, Gabriele Malune, Kareem Ramadan

The Irish apprentice took the opening prize on Yas Xmnsor, trained by Emirati Khalifa Al Neydai, and claimed his double on Omani trainer Ibrahim Al Hadhrami’s Pharitz Oubai. Kirrane then completed his third win after combining again with Al Neydai, riding AF Ramz to victory in the penultimate race on the seven-race card.

Al Neydai said he quietly fancied the chances of both the horses and credited Kirrane for the “great” rides.

“Yas Xmnsor was winning for the first time in four starts and AF Ramz was winning on the track for the sixth time, so yes, we were very hopeful and they delivered on the night,” he said.

“Sean gave them the perfect rides. It was the first time he was on board the two horses and he handled the situations very well. It was two great rides.

“Yas Mnsor was beaten only by a head on his racecourse debut and wasn’t beaten very far in the next two starts. We quietly fancies his chances.

“AR Ramz is a veteran of 35 races and all his six career victories has come at Al Ain. This is his second win in three starts this season and hopefully we feel he can pick up a couple of more prizes."

Jaci Wickham, the oldest serving female race horse trainer in the UAE, made it two from two with Arim W’Rsan.

Dane O’Neill got the six year old son of Dilijans up in the final 50m to win from Ashtr and Sundus by three quarter lengths and a neck respectively.

“He won a maiden last time out and this was a step up in a handicap, not a very big step up but still a step up, for his second successive win,” Wickham said.

“The handicaps here are very hard to win but we are very encouraged by this performance. We have no plans but to find a decent handicap as his next race and we’ll see where we can get him.”