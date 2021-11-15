Xavier Ziani ends Mailshot's long wait for victory in Abu Dhabi

There were six different winners in Abu Dhabi’s second meeting of the season on Sunday- five for Purebred Arabians and one for thoroughbreds.

The highlight of the meeting was Salem bin Ghadayer’s Mailshot with Xavier Ziani in the saddle winning the concluding prize for the thoroughbreds.

Ziani picked up a gap from the inside rail and scooted clear to win from Shamikh and Zaman by two lengths and a neck.

“He lost his way a bit but tonight he ran a great race,” Ziani said of the seven-year-old Hard Spun gelding’s win.

Mailshot's last win came over the track and trip on the same day in 2020 and Ziani believes his connections will bring him back to have another go in Abu Dhabi.

Adrie de Vries took the opener on the Jean de Roualle’s Samid in the silks of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed’s Yas Racing.

The Munjiz colt broke well and scooted away with the prize, coming home six lengths clear of Ibrahim Al Hadhrami’s Fakhr with Antonio Fresu atop in the 1,200-metre sprint.

“He looked a nice horse in the paddock and he’s a young horse with plenty of abilities,” the winning rider said of Sambid’s first run of the season and his first win in four starts.

Tadhg O’Shea was next in the winner’s enclosure on Ernst Oertel’s AF Alajaj in the silks of Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah.

That winner took O’Shea’s tally to seven and the AF Albahar colt’s to his fourth success in six starts.

Jaci Wickham, Salem Al Ketbi and Abubakar Daud celebrated their first winners of the season.

Wakeel W’Rsan came with a strong late run under Ray Dawson to pip AF Alareeq and AF Nafece by a neck and short head to claim the third prize of the six-race card meeting.

“He’s won here over the 2,200m trip and now he’s won over the 1,400m distance. He’s a lovely horse, versatile and runs well on any surface,” Wickham said of the six year old son of Nitagor.

Nadhra with Richard Mullen on board stayed on gamely to take the next from Abdallah Al Hammadi’s Optimizm under Bernado Pinheiro by a neck half hour later.

Patrick Cosgrave on ES Rubban then gave Daud his first winner of the season and only the second in four years in the UAE.

ES Rubban hit the front 300m out and stayed on strongly to win from AF Arrab and RB Rich Surprise by three quarter length and a length.

Results:

5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Samid, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Jean de Roualle (trainer)

5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: AF Alajaj, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel.

6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Wakeel W’Rsan, Ray Dawson, Jaci Wickham

6.30pm: Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Al Worood, Richard Mullen, Salem Al Ketbi

7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: ES Rubban, Patrick Cosgrave, Abubakar Daud.