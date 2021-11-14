Lewis Hamilton produces stunning drive to win Brazil Grand Prix and reignite title battle

Reigning champion closes gap on title leader Verstappen to 14 points after fighting through the field to take the victory

Reuters
Nov 14, 2021

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton hunted down Max Verstappen to win the Sao Paulo Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday and slash his Red Bull rival's Formula One lead to 14 points with three races remaining.

Verstappen finished second with Valtteri Bottas third for Mercedes on an astonishing, controversial and roller-coaster weekend in Brazil that will go down as one of Hamilton's greatest and most satisfying drives.

READ MORE
Verstappen has the edge in Brazil as Hamilton is forced to start from 10th

The Briton was fastest in Friday qualifying at Interlagos for Saturday's sprint that set Sunday's grid, and then demoted to the back of the field after his car's rear wing failed a technical inspection.

He went from 20th to fifth on Saturday, dropping back to 10th on Sunday's grid after an engine penalty but hungry for much more.

The rest was history as the 36-year-old took his third win in Brazil and set a record for victory in Brazil from the lowest grid position, beating Italian Giancarlo Fisichella's 2003 win from eighth.

"Lewis, that's how you overcome a 20-place disqualification," Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told him over the radio after he took the chequered flag in front of a cheering crowd.

"It was actually 25, but you're right," replied a delighted Hamilton.

The win was Hamilton's sixth of the season and record-extending 101st of his career.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez finished fourth, pitting on the penultimate lap for fresh tyres to set the fastest lap and deny Hamilton a bonus point.

Updated: November 14th 2021, 7:08 PM
Formula OneLewis HamiltonMax Verstappen
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Hamilton produces stunning drive to win Brazil Grand Prix and reignite title battle
An image that illustrates this article Jiu-Jitsu youth take centre stage on Day 1 at Abu Dhabi World Pro
An image that illustrates this article Australia crush New Zealand to lift maiden T20 World Cup title
An image that illustrates this article MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi ends stellar career in Spain - in pictures