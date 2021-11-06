Thomas Tuchel disappointed after Burnley 'steal a point' at Chelsea

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel insisted his team played a "fantastic match" after the Premier League leaders were held to a draw at Stamford Bridge by a Burnley side engaged in a relegation battle.

Chelsea entered the game after four successive wins to sit top of the standings and the European champions looked well on course to make it five when Kai Havertz headed home Reece James' pinpoint cross in the 33rd minute.

The Blues, as expected, dominated possession and had several chances to extend their lead, but their lack of cutting edge, and some strong saves from Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope, proved decisive as the visitors levelled 11 minutes from time with a well-worked goal.

The move started when full-back Matthew Lowton chested the ball down to Josh Brownhill, who scooped a cross into the Chelsea area which found Jay Rodriguez, and the forward nodded the ball to fellow substitute Matej Vydra to finish past Chelsea stopper Edouard Mendy. It was the first time the Blues have conceded from open play this league campaign.

Chelsea poured forward in search of a late winner and almost got caught on the break, but Brazilian defender Thiago Silva did well to stand up Rodriguez and usher the forward to the corner.

The result sees Chelsea's title rivals close the gap at the top, with Manchester City's win over United in the derby moving them to within three points, while Liverpool can get within two with victory over West Ham on Sunday.

"It was a fantastic 90 minutes when you look at performance. It can only happen in football," Tuchel said.

"That’s why everyone loves the game – a team can steal a point if the other team forgets to score the goals they deserve.

"Of course I’m disappointed. If we played this game 100 times, we’d win 99 times. Today we didn’t win it. The second goal would have decided it. It’s always possible you miss one ball, one cross, and this can happen.

"It’s our fault. We should have scored. We created so many chances."

For Burnley, it was a valuable point and comes the week after their first win of the season. While still in the relegation zone, there are signs that Sean Dyche's side are starting to fight their way out of trouble.

“The lads worked terrifically hard. [Chelsea] are a top side," Dyche told the BBC. "They were all over us in the first half. We hung in there really, great saves by Nick Pope.

"It’s important to get these points. Nobody gives you a chance at these clubs."

Elsewhere on Saturday, bottom side Norwich City recorded their first win of the season, defeating fellow promoted club Brentford 2-1 at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Mathias Normann opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute, before Teemu Pukki doubled their lead from the penalty spot. Rico Henry volleyed home on the hour mark to halve the deficit but Norwich held on for a vital victory as Brentford suffered a fourth straight loss.

Across London, Crystal Palace's fine start under Patrick Vieira continued with a 2-0 win over Wolves at Selhurst Park, Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher with the goals.