UAE's Ahmad Skaik stays in contention at Asia-Pacific Championship after making cut

Ahmad Skaik stayed in contention at the 12th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship after comfortably making the cut on Day 2 at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club on Thursday.

The Emirati No 1 carded a level-par 71 to finish six strokes behind the leader Bo Jin of China.

Skaik began the day with three pars and a birdie, and despite a bogey on hole seven, he briefly moved to four-under par overall and within touching distance of the leaders after two further birdies on holes 10 and 14.

However, his progress was halted late on by dropped shots on 16 and 18 - both after three-putting from the fringe - and he ended the day on level par and well placed for the weekend on two-under par score of 142.

“It was a struggle out there,” Skaik said. “I didn't hit it well. I struggled off the tee and with my irons. My putting was on and my wedges, so that helped me keep going.

“I'm very happy because coming into this I didn't think I was going to make the cut because I've not been playing well. I had a lesson with my coach two days before the tournament and I felt much better, and in control of my game, so I’m happy to be here.”

Compatriot and UAE national team captain Khalid Yousuf began the day with work to do after carding an opening round 76.

After a solid start on the second day, Yousuf was left to rue a quadruple bogey eight on the fourth that ultimately led to a round of 75 to end his chances of making the cut.

Fellow Emiratis Khalifa Al Masaood and Rashed Al Emadi also missed the cut with 10-over rounds of 81, while Khalifa Almaraisi of Bahrain also looks to be heading out on three-over despite picking up four birdies in a round of 75.

Jin carded a bogey-free seven-under par round of 64 to go eight-under for the tournament, while Thailand’s Puwit Anupansuebsai also fired a 64 in a round that included an eagle, seven birdies and two bogeys to sit on five-under par.

Koreans Kim Baik-jun, Sam Choi, and Cho Woo-young along with Australian Connor McKinney and Keita Nakajima of Japan stayed one stroke behind Jin going into the third day.