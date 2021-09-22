IPL 2021: Hyderabad v Delhi will go ahead despite T Natarajan testing positive for Covid

Six Sunrisers personnel forced into isolation after India fast bowler's test result

T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders match 35 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on the 18th October 2020. Photo by: Pankaj Nangia / Sportzpics for BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler T Natarajan has tested positive for Covid-19. Sportzpics for BCCI

Paul Radley
Sep 22, 2021

The Indian Premier League has experienced is first Covid case since the season resumed in the UAE on Sunday, after Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler T Natarajan returned a positive test result.

Hyderabad are due to restart their 2021 IPL campaign when they face Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Ten years on from playing on sand, Oman is ready to welcome the T20 World Cup

A little over four hours before the start of the game, it was announced Natarajan had tested positive. The fixture will go ahead as scheduled.

“Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan tested positive for Covid-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test,” the IPL organisers wrote in a statement.

“The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic.”

One other player, Vijay Shankar, has been identified as a close contact.

Five members of the team's support staff - manager Vijay Kumar, physio Shyam Sundar, doctor Anjana Vannan, logistics manager Tushar Khedkar, and net bowler Periyasamy Ganesan - are also now isolating.

“The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5am local time this morning and the test reports are negative,” the statement continued.

“As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium.”

Updated: September 22nd 2021, 10:39 AM
