Shabab Al Ahli edge seven-goal thriller to end Sharjah’s perfect record

Shabab Al Ahli clinched a seven-goal thriller to end Sharjah’s perfect in the Adnoc Pro League at Rashid stadium on Saturday.

Mahdi Ali’s side were only ahead when Mehdi Gheyadi scored for the second time in what proved to be the winner in a 4-3 victory.

Bernard Duarte gave the visitors a flying start inside 60 seconds before Gheyadi's first of the night restored parity on 48 minutes.

Sharjah’s Brazilian midfielder Caio Lucas regained Sharjah's lead 10 minutes later but compatriot Igor Jesus equalised on 63 minutes from a spot kick after the Shabab Al Ahli central defender Walid Abbas was brought down inside the penalty area.

Sharjah went ahead for a third time when their Congolese forward Ben Malango capitalised on a defensive error for a 3-2 lead.

A Salim Sultan own goal drew Shabab Al Ahli level at 3-3 and both sides appeared to be headed for a share of the spoils before Gheyadi worked his way through the heart of the Sharjah defence and placed the ball into the far left three minutes into added time.

In the early game on the night, Al Wahda returned with a point against Al Wasl after a 1-1 draw at Zabeel Stadium.

The home side took an early lead when Ali Salmeen finished off a pass from Ramiro Benneti off a counter-attack on six minutes before Joao Pedro struck the equaliser for the visitors just before the break.

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

How to vote Canadians living in the UAE can register to vote online and be added to the International Register of Electors. They'll then be sent a special ballot voting kit by mail either to their address, the Consulate General of Canada to the UAE in Dubai or The Embassy of Canada in Abu Dhabi Registered voters mark the ballot with their choice and must send it back by 6pm Eastern time on October 21 (2am next Friday)

Results 1.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Al Suhooj, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Khalifa Al Neyadi (trainer) 2pm Handicap (TB) 68,000 (D) 1,950m Winner Miracle Maker, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Mazagran, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh76,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly 4pm Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Hurry Up, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 4.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m

Mobile phone packages comparison

If you go:

The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes

The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance

Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free

The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

If you go:

The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes

The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance

Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free

The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

If you go:

The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes

The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance

Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free

The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

If you go:

The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes

The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance

Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free

The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

If you go:

The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes

The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance

Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free

The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

If you go:

The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes

The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance

Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free

The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

If you go:

The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes

The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance

Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free

The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

If you go:

The flights: Etihad, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin all fly from the UAE to London from Dh2,700 return, including taxes

The tours: The Tour for Muggles usually runs several times a day, lasts about two-and-a-half hours and costs £14 (Dh67)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on now at the Palace Theatre. Tickets need booking significantly in advance

Entrance to the Harry Potter exhibition at the House of MinaLima is free

The hotel: The grand, 1909-built Strand Palace Hotel is in a handy location near the Theatre District and several of the key Harry Potter filming and inspiration sites. The family rooms are spacious, with sofa beds that can accommodate children, and wooden shutters that keep out the light at night. Rooms cost from £170 (Dh808).

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

The specs: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Price, base: Dh1,731,672 Engine: 6.5-litre V12 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 770hp @ 8,500rpm Torque: 720Nm @ 6,750rpm Fuel economy: 19.6L / 100km

