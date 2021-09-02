Virat Kohli in the spotlight: England v India fourth Test talking points

England bowler Craig Overton (is mobbed by teammates after taking the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj to seal victory over India in the third Test by an innings and 76 runs on Saturday, August 28. Getty

A little over a week ago, most were agreed that India were on their way to being regarded as one of the great sides of Test cricket history, while England were a wreck.

How the crushing innings win by the home side at Headingley made a joke of those theories.

The two sides have headed to The Oval for the penultimate game of the series with the series poised at 1-1. Each have things the ponder before the start of play on Thursday.

Captaincy

Virat Kohli (37) has had more Test wins for India than anyone else. And Joe Root (27) – as of the triumph at Headingley – holds a similar record for England.

And yet each of them constantly feels like one defeat away from a crisis.

Lord’s was one of India’s finest ever successes, after which they were being lauded by many as an all-time great side.

An innings defeat later, and their captain’s hyper-aggressive method has found many critics.

Root has had a rare week to enjoy a triumph without hearing about the uselessness of his batting line up, brought about by the failings of English domestic cricket, with The Hundred being to root of all evil.

But give it a few days …

Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli. AP

The fact Kohli remains without a Test century since November 2019 remains difficult to believe. Perhaps all the more stark, too, given the success of his opposite number this year.

Root’s sixth Test century of 2021, at Headingley, helped him up to No 1 in the world Test batting rankings. Kohli, in the meantime, has slipped down to sixth.

So, clearly one can cope with the burden of captaincy and the other cannot, right?

Hardly. Kohli averages over 56 as captain, compared to nearer 41 when not. And India have won 58 per cent of the games he has led in, opposed to 35 per cent of those he played in as one of the troops.

It is difficult to ascertain exactly what his problem is at the moment. But one thing does seem likely: if he does reach three-figures at The Oval, his celebration will be volcanic.

India’s bowling

Prasidh Krishna has been promoted from the reserves. Sportzpics for BCCI

Even though India posted their seventh lowest score in a Test innings at Headingley, and just a few months after their worst ever – against Australia in Adelaide in December – it is actually their bowling which will most likely need a refit for The Oval.

Prasidh Krishna has been promoted from the reserves – he was travelling with the squad, anyway – for the fourth Test.

The lanky Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler would seem a like-for-like replacement for Ishant Sharma.

Although he made a valuable contribution to the victory push in the second Test, Ishant looked to be flagging at Headingley. It makes sense that he would be stood down for this game.

Juggling the quicks

England's Chris Woakes. Getty Images

Given the three final Tests of the series have just two three-day breaks between them, juggling fast bowling resources seems a necessity for both sides.

England have been well versed in that already this summer, given they have been denied the services of Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes, Ollie Stone, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood at various points.

At least Woakes and Wood are back in contention for The Oval. The latter missed out at Headingley because of a shoulder industry suffered while fielding in the previous game.

The former, by contrast, has been beset by a number of different problems of late. This time last week he was stepping up his recuperation by playing in a second team game for his county side, with a 16-year-old wicketkeeper from Dubai taking catches off his bowling.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet Price, base: Dh429,090 Engine 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 510hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 700Nm @ 1,750rpm Fuel economy, combined 9.2L / 100km

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

