Newcastle and Wolves could face Fifa punishment over failure to release players

English Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers could face punishment from Fifa over their failure to release players for World Cup qualifiers.

The Chilean, Mexican and Paraguayan football associations have contacted Fifa after some clubs refused to let their players take part in the latest round of international matches due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions in the UK.

Newcastle's Paraguayan attacker Miguel Almiron and Wolves' striker Raul Jimenez were among those denied permission to play.

Fifa have the power ban players not released in an international window for a period of five days after the period ends.

English second tier club Blackburn Rovers could also be affected due to their striker Ben Brereton not being available for Chile.

“I love playing for my club and country and I would never turn down an opportunity to represent either,” the 22-year-old said on social media after it become clear that he was going to miss crucial games against Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia.

“I am really disappointed about the position I find myself in, which appears to have affected players in England more than other countries.

“I hope for a solution soon but this looks less likely with every passing day.”

Clubs decided to take a stand over countries who are on the UK red list for Covid-19 restrictions that would have meant players being stuck in quarantine for 10 days isolation in a designated hotel.

The Premier League said clubs would not release players if they would have to quarantine. Wolves, Watford and Newcastle backed this decision but Aston Villa allowed Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia to link up with the Argentina squad, as did Tottenham Hotspur with Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero.

Liverpool Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah will miss this week's home match against Angola in Cairo but could play in Gabon, which is not on the list, next week.

Before the international break, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said he hoped “common sense” would prevail.

“I think we are taking advice from the Premier League. The clubs are speaking about it because obviously it affects them.

“The one thing you can’t do is let him [Almiron] go and come back and then expect him to stay in a hotel for 10 days because then he’ll miss probably three games for us on his return.

“It is a bit of a common concern. Let’s hope, with all these things, common sense prevails. I think you would be highly unlikely to send your players to a red country.”

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

The Programme Saturday, October 26: ‘The Time That Remains’ (2009) by Elia Suleiman

Saturday, November 2: ‘Beginners’ (2010) by Mike Mills

Saturday, November 16: ‘Finding Vivian Maier’ (2013) by John Maloof and Charlie Siskel

Tuesday, November 26: ‘All the President’s Men’ (1976) by Alan J Pakula

Saturday, December 7: ‘Timbuktu’ (2014) by Abderrahmane Sissako

Saturday, December 21: ‘Rams’ (2015) by Grimur Hakonarson

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

If you go The Flights Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Johannesburg from Dubai and Abu Dhabi respectively. Economy return tickets cost from Dh2,650, including taxes.



The trip



Worldwide Motorhoming Holidays (worldwidemotorhomingholidays.co.uk) operates fly-drive motorhome holidays in eight destinations, including South Africa. Its 14-day Kruger and the Battlefields itinerary starts from Dh17,500, including campgrounds, excursions, unit hire and flights. Bobo Campers has a range of RVs for hire, including the 4-berth Discoverer 4 from Dh600 per day.

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com

