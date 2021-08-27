Al Nasr bounce back from shock opening Adnoc Pro League loss by thumping Al Orooba

Al Nasr defender Glauber Lima makes a clearance during the 5-0 win over Al Orooba in the Adnoc Pro League. Courtesy PLC

Al Nasr delivered the ideal response from their shock opening Adnoc Pro League defeat to Ajman by thrashing promoted Al Orooba 5-0 on Thursday.

Nasr, who fell to a 3-0 loss to Ajman last week, took just four minutes to open the scoring against Orooba at Al Maktoum stadium, through their striker Sebastian Tagliabue.

Glaauber Lima doubled Nasr's lead with a header on 39 minutes before Tagliabue added his second courtesy a Diaa Saba through pass.

Nasr scored twice in added time after seeing off a valiant effort from the visitors get back in the game.

Nasr’s Portuguese midfielder Toze consolidated his team’s lead two minutes into added time before Ryan Mendes rounded off the victory to hand Orooba their second defeat.

Sharjah make it two wins from two

Sharjah notched their second win with a 1-0 away result over Al Dhafra at the Hamdan bin Zayed Stadium.

The guests mostly dominated the early part of the match and broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a strike from Congolese Ben Malango, who netted the only goal of the match from an assist off Bernard Duarte.

In the late game, Al Wahda defender Fares Jumaa’s own goal handed Baniyas a 1-1 draw at the Al Nahyan Stadium.

Joao Pedro put Wahda in front when he chested a rebound from Baniyas goalkeeper Fahad Al Dhanhani after he blocked Omar Khrbin's effort on 77 minutes.

Wahda may have thought they had done enough for their second win until Jumaa turned turned the ball into his own net on 90 minutes to give Baniyas their first point in their campaign.