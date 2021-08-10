Messi completes move to Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi waves to fans from a balcony of the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris on August 10. Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Messi, 34, who has left Barcelona as a free agent after 21 years, has joined the Ligue 1 giants on a two-year deal with the option of a third.

"Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the signing of Leo Messi," the club said.

"The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is justifiably considered a legend of the game and a true inspiration for those of all ages inside and outside football.

"The signing of Leo reinforces Paris Saint-Germain's aspirations, as well as providing the club's loyal fans with not only an exceptionally talented squad, but also moments of incredible football in the coming years."

The Argentina international, who scored 672 goals in 778 appearances for the Catalan giants, left for France on Tuesday.

That was two days after he said a tearful farewell to the club he had helped to win 35 trophies after they were unable to agree on a contract extension that satisfied La Liga's financial regulations.

"I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain," Messi said.

"Everything about the club matches my football ambitions. I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here.

"I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out on to the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

Messi joins former Barca teammate Neymar and France star Kylian Mbappe, as well as fellow free-agent signings Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum, in Paris.

The Qatar Sports Investments-backed club, managed by Mauricio Pochettino, stepped up its quest for Champions League glory in spectacular style.

"I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris," said club president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

"He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same.

"The addition of Leo to our world-class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club.

"Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world."

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

Uefa Nations League: How it works The Uefa Nations League, introduced last year, has reached its final stage, to be played over five days in northern Portugal. The format of its closing tournament is compact, spread over two semi-finals, with the first, Portugal versus Switzerland in Porto on Wednesday evening, and the second, England against the Netherlands, in Guimaraes, on Thursday. The winners of each semi will then meet at Porto’s Dragao stadium on Sunday, with the losing semi-finalists contesting a third-place play-off in Guimaraes earlier that day. Qualifying for the final stage was via League A of the inaugural Nations League, in which the top 12 European countries according to Uefa's co-efficient seeding system were divided into four groups, the teams playing each other twice between September and November. Portugal, who finished above Italy and Poland, successfully bid to host the finals.

Hotel Silence

The biog Favourite film: Motorcycle Dairies, Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday, Kagemusha Favourite book: One Hundred Years of Solitude Holiday destination: Sri Lanka First car: VW Golf Proudest achievement: Building Robotics Labs at Khalifa University and King’s College London, Daughters Driverless cars or drones: Driverless Cars

