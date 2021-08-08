PSG warm up for potential Messi arrival with winning start in Ligue 1

It would surely be one of the greatest attacking trios of all time - Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

But Paris Saint-Germain were only able to call on one of those illustrious names as their Ligue 1 campaign kicked off with a 2-1 victory at Troyes.

Mbappe was present and played a part in what turned out to be the winning strike from Mauro Icardi after expensive new signing Achraf Hakimi equalised an early opener from Oualid El Hajjam.

Fellow new signing Georginio Wijnaldum also started, while Gianluigi Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos were not involved for PSG. Neymar had a busy summer after featuring for Brazil in the Copa America and has returned to training.

All eyes on Messi's Barcelona exit and news conference

PSG are in talks with Messi following his exit from Barcelona last week. He is set to give a news conference on Sunday at 11am BST.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the club had been forced to part ways with Messi because his high wages coupled with strict La Liga financial rules could jeopardise their future.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unsurprisingly refused to be drawn on the Messi situation after his side's victory.

"His name is associated with different clubs, there are plenty of rumours," Pochettino told L'Equipe.

"We will see what happens in the coming days. The players have stayed focused. We did not start the game well and we gave away too many chances for my liking.

"But we have to give Troyes credit for making it difficult for us, they showed a lot of energy. We would have liked to win 5-0 but we'll take what we achieved."

He did however confirm on Friday that Messi was "an option that was being evaluated."

Messi, now 34, has been with the club since he signed a contract on a napkin at the age of 13.