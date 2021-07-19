Collin Morikawa poses with the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship at Royal St George's.

Magnificent Morikawa reinforces a truly elite talent

Already the game’s premier iron player, Collin Morikawa dazzled with his putter to record a win for the ages. Sat 124th overall on the PGA Tour with the short stick in hand, the American ranked No 1 around Royal St George’s. Keep to that sort of level and he will be incredibly hard to beat – as if this week didn't prove that enough.

Aged 24, and in only his third full season as a professional, Morikawa has undeniably the game and the gumption to challenge consistently for top honours. Heck, he’s a two-time major champion, adding the Claret Jug to the Wanamaker Trophy he captured in May last year. That was won, too, on debut, making Morikawa the first golfer in history to land two majors at the first attempt.

Other stats bear out a star very much on the rise: fewest major starts (8) needed to win twice since Bobby Jones in 1926; in the past 100 years, only two players won their second major in fewer attempts: Gene Sarazen and Walter Hagen; Tiger Woods is the only other golfer to secure the PGA Championship and the Open before turning 25.

On Sunday, after going out in the final group, Morikawa produced near-flawless golf for a bogey-free 66 to win by two. His composure could be almost as impressive as his iron play.

A dream debut 👏



Congratulations, Collin Morikawa, Champion Golfer of the Year 🏆



#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/x1TfIPewYI — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2021

Oosthuizen goes agonisingly close again

Check out Louis Oosthuizen’s past two months of golf at the apex of the professional game. The South African, an Open champion already, has contended in the past three majors, becoming one of a select band to have finished in the top three in three majors in a single year.

Oosthuizen began Sunday with a one-shot lead, but failed to get anything going as playing partner Morikawa left him in his wake. A final-round 71 wrecked his bid to win wire-to-wire and led to a third-placed finish. In the end, he was four shots back. What’s more, it extended Oosthuizen’s quest for a second major championship to what will be 12 years by the time the Masters rolls around in April.

However, it’s not like he hasn’t put himself in position: since landing the Open at St Andrews in 2010, Oosthuizen has six runner-up finishes in majors. Two of those came recently, when he came home two shots behind Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship in May, and then when Jon Rahm pipped him by a stroke at last month's US Open.

Aged 38, Oosthuizen must be wondering how many more of those opportunities will present themselves. Fortunately, and like Sunday’s victor, he has the temperament to go again.

Resurgent Spieth is back… almost

No doubt, Jordan Spieth will be ruing his Saturday finish. The American was putting together a tasty title challenge only to bogey the final two holes of his third round and fall three shots behind overnight leader Oosthuizen. Then Spieth did what Spieth used to do: he rebounded from an early setback with a scintillating run that provided further evidence of his mighty talent.

After bogeying the 4th and the 6th on Sunday, the 2017 Open champion eagled the next, playing an eight-hole stretch in 6-under par. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough – Morikawa saw to that – with Spieth finishing two shots back, in second place.

However, it suggested his 2021 resurgence remains on track. Having reeled off three majors before he’d turned 24 and ascending to world No 1, Spieth fell to 98th in the global rankings as his form deserted him. Until this year. He won the Texas Open in April - his first tournament victory since his Open triumph – and has six top-four finishes and two more top 10s in his past 14 outings.

In April, Spieth finished tied-3rd at the Masters. Sometimes, given his early career blaze, it’s easy to forget Spieth has plenty of time on his side to make more history. Now world No 14, he doesn’t turn 28 until the end of this month.

Patience required with mid-transition McIlroy

On the surface, it represented another disappointing major display for Rory McIlroy. The former world No 1, who secured the Claret Jug in 2014, did not figure much throughout the tournament at Royal St George’s, finishing the week in a tie for 46th.

Signing off for an even-par 280 total, he was 15 shots adrift of Morikawa. And so the wait for a fifth major sustains. That it would endure seven years from his last in 2014 – he won the PGA Championship the month after his Open success – seemed entirely inconceivable back then.

There is a massive caveat, though, to his current malaise. McIlroy is at present trying to figure out his game under the watchful eye of Pete Cowan, the highly respected coach whom he began working with in March as he sough to fix his swing.

In Sandwich, McIlroy mixed some spectacular play with some woeful errors. His deadeye driving - his great weapon - deserted him at the weekend. Afterwards, in typically candid fashion, the four-time major winner acknowledged the need to eradicate the costly mistakes.

Plainly, McIlroy’s past three results underline a work in progress: he was tied-59th at the Irish Open, missed the cut in Scotland and never challenged this past week. Sitting at world No 15, McIlroy heads to a first Olympics with much to work on.

US Ryder Cup team shaping up nicely

The final leaderboard at Royal St George’s would not have made brilliant reading for European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington. Of the top 11, six hailed from across the Atlantic, while Jon Rahm and Robert MacIntyre were the only Europeans in that group.

Rahm’s tied-3rd was cause for optimism, as the result moved the Spaniard back to world No 1. Coming a month after his first major crown - he won the US Open by a shot - and a week after his tied-7th in Scotland, Rahm seems set to lead Europe's charge at Whistling Straights in September.

Harrington should be heartened too by Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Paul Casey finishing inside the top 15, while Sergio Garcia finally showed form with a tie for 19th.

Still, the United States look incredibly impressive. Morikawa won, Spieth was runner-up, Brooks Koepka finished tied-6th and Dustin Johnson was tied-8th and thus trending back towards the sort of unparalleled form that catapulted him to top spot in the global standings.

As has been known for some time, captain Steve Stricker has an embarrassment of riches from which to choose, even without mentioning Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau (world No 4, 5 and 6, respectively). Europe could do with usual protagonist McIlroy finding his game, among others.

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Primera Liga fixtures (all times UAE: +4 GMT) Friday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (10.15pm)

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (midnight)

Saturday

Alaves v Barcelona (8.15pm)

Levante v Deportivo La Coruna (10.15pm)

Girona v Malaga (10.15pm)

Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid (12.15am)

Sunday

Espanyol v Leganes (8.15pm)

Eibar v Athletic Bilbao (8.15pm)

Getafe v Sevilla (10.15pm)

Real Madrid v Valencia (10.15pm)

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

Bert van Marwijk factfile Born: May 19 1952

Place of birth: Deventer, Netherlands

Playing position: Midfielder Teams managed:

1998-2000 Fortuna Sittard

2000-2004 Feyenoord

2004-2006 Borussia Dortmund

2007-2008 Feyenoord

2008-2012 Netherlands

2013-2014 Hamburg

2015-2017 Saudi Arabia

2018 Australia Major honours (manager):

2001/02 Uefa Cup, Feyenoord

2007/08 KNVB Cup, Feyenoord

World Cup runner-up, Netherlands

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) Tuesday

Mairobr v Liverpool

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Napoli

Monaco v Besiktas

RB Leipzig v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur Wednesday

Benfica v Manchester United

CSKA Moscow v Basel

Bayern Munich v Celtic

Anderlecht v Paris Saint-Germain

Qarabag v Atletico Madrid

Chelsea v Roma

Barcelona v Olympiakos

Juventus v Sporting Lisbon

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Directed by: RS Prasanna

Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.