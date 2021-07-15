Tadej Pogacar wins stage 18 and steps closer to retaining Tour de France title

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar, wearing the yellow jersey, celebrates as he wins stage 18 of the Tour de France. (STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS)

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar moved one step closer to retaining his Tour de France title by winning the final mountain stage of the race on Thursday.

The Slovenia rider claimed another stunning victory in the 18th stage, a 129.7-km mountain ride from Pau to Luz Ardiden. His acceleration 500 metres from the line, at top of Luz Ardiden, was too good for his rivals as Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz finished two seconds behind in second and third, respectively.

Overall, Pogacar now has a decisive advantage of five minutes 45 seconds over Vingegaard with Carapaz in third overall, a further six seconds behind.

It was Pogacar who made the first big move with a little over three kilometres to go, and it was the defending champion again who exploded inside the last kilometre after an attack from Enric Mas came to nothing.

“It's unbelievable,” Pogacar said. “After yesterday, I felt really good and I'm really happy with the win. It's crazy.

“There's still three days to go so you never know but it looks good.

“It was super hard. Already on the Tourmalet the pace was such that you just sit in the wheel and forget about everything and then on the last climb that was the maximum.

“Why should I be worried? For the time trial? We will see. It is a discipline where I always want to do my best. Sometimes you can have a really bad day in the time trial but it will be a new experience for me and I can't wait.

“You can lose six minutes in a time trial, it's happened before, but I'm pretty confident.”

The short trek in the Pyrenees featured a daunting combination of the Col du Tourmalet and the final sharp climb to the Luz-Ardiden ski resort.

Pogacar’s main rivals did not take advantage of the course. The defending champion surged away from a reduced group of four riders in the last kilometre. After Enric Mas attacked, Pogacar countered the move and dropped Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz to claim a third stage win this year.

Barring an unfortunate turn of events, the 22-year-old UAE Team Emirates rider should be crowned Tour champion for the second straight year when the race ends in Paris on Sunday.

Before Sunday’s processional ride leading to the Champs-Elysees, there is just one tough stage remaining — a time trial through the Bordelais vineyards scheduled Saturday. Pogacar excels in the race against the clock and won the first time trial of this year’s Tour, beating the pure specialists.

However, Pogacar's latest heroics was not the only stunning bit of news on the day. Bahrain Victorious team was raided by French police on the eve of Thursday’s stage as part of a doping investigation, according to judicial and police officials.

The team revealed that riders’ rooms were searched by officers at the hotel it stayed in the southwestern city of Pau.

In a statement to Associated Press, the Marseille prosecutor in charge of the case said a preliminary investigation targeting members of the team was opened on July 3 “for acquisition, transport, possession, import of a substance or method prohibited for use by an athlete without medical justification.”

About 25 officers from a special public health unit (OCLAESP) in charge of the case were involved in the search, according to police.

In a statement, the team's technical director Vladimir Miholjevic said: “Following stage 17, we were greeted by several French police officers. We were not given a warrant to read through, but the team complied with all the officers' requests.

“We are committed to the highest level of professionalism and adherence to all regulatory requirements and will always be co-operating in a professional manner. The process had impacted our riders; recovery and meal planning and as a professional team, the well-being of our team is a key priority.”

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

TEST SQUADS Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque, Nasir Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed. Australia: Steve Smith (captain), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson and Jackson Bird.

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

How being social media savvy can improve your well being Next time when procastinating online remember that you can save thousands on paying for a personal trainer and a gym membership simply by watching YouTube videos and keeping up with the latest health tips and trends. As social media apps are becoming more and more consumed by health experts and nutritionists who are using it to awareness and encourage patients to engage in physical activity. Elizabeth Watson, a personal trainer from Stay Fit gym in Abu Dhabi suggests that “individuals can use social media as a means of keeping fit, there are a lot of great exercises you can do and train from experts at home just by watching videos on YouTube”. Norlyn Torrena, a clinical nutritionist from Burjeel Hospital advises her clients to be more technologically active “most of my clients are so engaged with their phones that I advise them to download applications that offer health related services”. Torrena said that “most people believe that dieting and keeping fit is boring”. However, by using social media apps keeping fit means that people are “modern and are kept up to date with the latest heath tips and trends”. “It can be a guide to a healthy lifestyle and exercise if used in the correct way, so I really encourage my clients to download health applications” said Mrs Torrena. People can also connect with each other and exchange “tips and notes, it’s extremely healthy and fun”.

Know before you go Jebel Akhdar is a two-hour drive from Muscat airport or a six-hour drive from Dubai. It’s impossible to visit by car unless you have a 4x4. Phone ahead to the hotel to arrange a transfer.

If you’re driving, make sure your insurance covers Oman.

By air: Budget airlines Air Arabia, Flydubai and SalamAir offer direct routes to Muscat from the UAE.

Tourists from the Emirates (UAE nationals not included) must apply for an Omani visa online before arrival at evisa.rop.gov.om. The process typically takes several days.

Flash floods are probable due to the terrain and a lack of drainage. Always check the weather before venturing into any canyons or other remote areas and identify a plan of escape that includes high ground, shelter and parking where your car won’t be overtaken by sudden downpours.

The rules of the road keeping cyclists safe Cyclists must wear a helmet, arm and knee pads Have a white front-light and a back red-light on their bike They must place a number plate with reflective light to the back of the bike to alert road-users Avoid carrying weights that could cause the bike to lose balance They must cycle on designated lanes and areas and ride safe on pavements to avoid bumping into pedestrians

Donating your hair • Your hair should be least 30 cms long, as some of the hair is lost during manufacturing of the wigs.

• Clean, dry hair in good condition (no split ends) from any gender, and of any natural colour, is required.

• Straight, wavy, curly, permed or chemically straightened is permitted.

• Dyed hair must be of a natural colour



About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

Will the pound fall to parity with the dollar? The idea of pound parity now seems less far-fetched as the risk grows that Britain may split away from the European Union without a deal. Rupert Harrison, a fund manager at BlackRock, sees the risk of it falling to trade level with the dollar on a no-deal Brexit. The view echoes Morgan Stanley’s recent forecast that the currency can plunge toward $1 (Dh3.67) on such an outcome. That isn’t the majority view yet – a Bloomberg survey this month estimated the pound will slide to $1.10 should the UK exit the bloc without an agreement. New Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that Britain will leave the EU on the October 31 deadline with or without an agreement, fuelling concern the nation is headed for a disorderly departure and fanning pessimism toward the pound. Sterling has fallen more than 7 per cent in the past three months, the worst performance among major developed-market currencies. “The pound is at a much lower level now but I still think a no-deal exit would lead to significant volatility and we could be testing parity on a really bad outcome,” said Mr Harrison, who manages more than $10 billion in assets at BlackRock. “We will see this game of chicken continue through August and that’s likely negative for sterling,” he said about the deadlocked Brexit talks. The pound fell 0.8 per cent to $1.2033 on Friday, its weakest closing level since the 1980s, after a report on the second quarter showed the UK economy shrank for the first time in six years. The data means it is likely the Bank of England will cut interest rates, according to Mizuho Bank. The BOE said in November that the currency could fall even below $1 in an analysis on possible worst-case Brexit scenarios. Options-based calculations showed around a 6.4 per cent chance of pound-dollar parity in the next one year, markedly higher than 0.2 per cent in early March when prospects of a no-deal outcome were seemingly off the table. Bloomberg

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The five types of long-term residential visas Obed Suhail of ServiceMarket, an online home services marketplace, outlines the five types of long-term residential visas: Investors: A 10-year residency visa can be obtained by investors who invest Dh10 million, out of which 60 per cent should not be in real estate. It can be a public investment through a deposit or in a business. Those who invest Dh5 million or more in property are eligible for a five-year residency visa. The invested amount should be completely owned by the investors, not loaned, and retained for at least three years. Entrepreneurs: A five-year multiple entry visa is available to entrepreneurs with a previous project worth Dh0.5m or those with the approval of an accredited business incubator in the UAE. Specialists Expats with specialised talents, including doctors, specialists, scientists, inventors, and creative individuals working in the field of culture and art are eligible for a 10-year visa, given that they have a valid employment contract in one of these fields in the country. Outstanding students: A five-year visa will be granted to outstanding students who have a grade of 95 per cent or higher in a secondary school, or those who graduate with a GPA of 3.75 from a university. Retirees: Expats who are at least 55 years old can obtain a five-year retirement visa if they invest Dh2m in property, have savings of Dh1m or more, or have a monthly income of at least Dh20,000.

Company profile Name: Infinite8 Based: Dubai Launch year: 2017 Number of employees: 90 Sector: Online gaming industry Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor

