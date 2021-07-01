Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire and Manchester United's most expensive signings - in pictures

£37.1m - Juan Mata (midfielder) from Chelsea in January 2014. Has played 273 games, scoring 51 goals. Getty

Borussia Dortmund confirmed on Thursday that they have agreed a £73 million ($100.7m) deal in principle with Manchester United for their attacking midfielder Jadon Sancho.

Sancho, currently away with England at Euro 2020, has yet to have a medical or agree personal terms but is expected to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old will become the second most expensive English footballer when he joins United, who signed Harry Maguire two years ago from Leicester for £80m.

“The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed,” Dortmund said in their statement. “Moreover, the formal processing of the transfer is still subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations.”

Manchester City are due 15 per cent of the profit Dortmund will make on Sancho, who joined the Bundesliga club from the Blues for £10m four years ago, and are set to receive a payday of around £9.5m.

After failing to meet Dortmund's £100m asking price last year, United have been in protracted negotiations since the end of the season in a bid to tie up the transfer.

The Premier League club's initial £67m offer was rejected but they improved the bid sufficiently to convince Dortmund to sell, albeit at a lower price than they wanted 12 months ago due to the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The biog Name: Dhabia Khalifa AlQubaisi Age: 23 How she spends spare time: Playing with cats at the clinic and feeding them Inspiration: My father. He’s a hard working man who has been through a lot to provide us with everything we need Favourite book: Attitude, emotions and the psychology of cats by Dr Nicholes Dodman Favourit film: 101 Dalmatians - it remind me of my childhood and began my love of dogs Word of advice: By being patient, good things will come and by staying positive you’ll have the will to continue to love what you're doing

