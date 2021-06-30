Reckless challenge sees cagey Swedes crash out of Euro 2020

Artem Dovbyk, right, of Ukraine scores his team's second goal during the Uefa Euro 2020 last-16 match against Sweden in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 29. EPA / Petr Josek

A red-card for a moment of madness from Marcus Danielson brought Sweden's Euro 2020 to an abrupt end on Tuesday.

The Swedes crashed out with a 2-1 defeat in their last-16 match against Ukraine after plotting an almost perfect path through the group stage.

Danielson's sending off nine minutes into extra time for a high tackle on Artem Besedin came just after Sweden went for broke by swapping in three attacking players in a gamble that did not pay off.

Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk scored the winner at the end of stoppage time to derail a Swedish challenge that looked to be gaining momentum just before it came to a shuddering halt.

Adhering to coach Janne Andersson's cagey game-planning, the Swedes opened with a scoreless draw against Spain before beating Slovakia 1-0 and Poland 3-2 to win Group E ahead of the Spaniards, and set up the meeting with Ukraine.

Few gave the Ukrainians, who finished third in Group C, much chance against a Swedish side that seemed to be finding its feet.

But despite dominating for long periods, Sweden's attack again failed to get the balance right.

Alexander Isak started all four games but was paired with three different partners as Andersson tried to find the right mix.

They were Marcus Berg, Robin Quaison and Dejan Kulusevski, who missed the early part of the tournament because of a positive Covid-19 test result.

Although all four forwards showed flashes of brilliance, the misfiring attack was covered by the performance of Emil Forsberg, who scored four of Sweden's goals as Andersson gave him free rein.

Sweden's midfield pairing of Kristoffer Olsson and Albin Ekdal struggled with the stifling heat and punishing pace during the four games, which were played in three different cities, and Andersson had little on the bench to replace them with.

Sweden were solid and organised in defence but the lack of experience of Danielson, a late bloomer who made his international debut in October 2019 aged 30, was exposed when a routine clearance became a costly challenge against Ukraine.

"There's no point in saying anything [in the dressing room] because there's nothing that sticks in a situation like this," a disappointed and emotional Andersson told TV4.

Five years into a job that he says he would like to have for life, Andersson remains hugely popular with fans and players.

But he needs to find a way to make the most of a talented generation of attacking players if that is to continue.

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

Left Bank: Art, Passion and Rebirth of Paris 1940-1950 Agnes Poirer, Bloomsbury

Disturbing facts and figures 51% of parents in the UAE feel like they are failing within the first year of parenthood 57% vs 43% is the number of mothers versus the number of fathers who feel they’re failing 28% of parents believe social media adds to the pressure they feel to be perfect 55% of parents cannot relate to parenting images on social media 67% of parents wish there were more honest representations of parenting on social media 53% of parents admit they put on a brave face rather than being honest due to fear of judgment Source: YouGov

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES (All games 4-3pm kick UAE time) Bayern Munich v Augsburg, Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen, Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg v Mainz , Eintracht Frankfurt v Freiburg, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig, Cologne v Schalke , Werder Bremen v Borussia Monchengladbach, Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

Racecard:

2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m

3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m

3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m

4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m

4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m

5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Third Test Result: India won by 203 runs Series: England lead five-match series 2-1

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Youth YouTuber Programme The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics: - Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots - Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing - Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

MAIN CARD Bantamweight 56.4kg

Abrorbek Madiminbekov v Mehdi El Jamari Super heavyweight 94+kg

Adnan Mohammad v Mohammed Ajaraam Lightweight 60kg

Zakaria Eljamari v Faridoon Alik Zai Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Mahmood Amin v Taha Marrouni Light welterweight 64.5kg

Siyovush Gulmamadov v Nouredine Samir Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Ilyass Habibali v Haroun Baka

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

