Prince George, William and Kate join England fans for Euro 2020 Germany clash

Prince William (L), Kate (R) the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George celebrate in the stands after the UEFA EURO 2020 round of 16 soccer match between England and Germany in London, Britain, 29 June 2021. EPA

Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton joined the crowd of England fans at Wembley as they played against Germany.

Celebrating England’s win, they tweeted: “Incredible performance @England! #GERENG.”

Thousands of England fans descended on the the capital. many of them singing and carrying flags before the Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Germany.

The Three Lions had prepared for the country’s biggest match on home soil since Euro 96, with more than 40,000 supporters heading to Wembley.

The royal couple and their son George cheered on England in high spirits, unable to tear their eyes away from the game.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with son Prince George during the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday June 29, 2021.

Stars from the showbiz world were also in attendance.

Rapper Stormzy was watching the game among other England fans at Wembley.

England fan and rapper Stormzy watches the English victory at Wembley in London on June 29.

Singer Ed Sheeran and former England football captain David Beckham watched the game behind the royals.

Ed Sheeran and David Beckham watch England's Euro 2020 tilt march on at Wembley behind Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George. Carl Recine/via Reuters/Pool

Last week Prince William threw his support behind England when the Three Lions triumphed against Czech Republic 1-0.

Around London, England shirts from the past and present were worn by all.

St George's flags were carried proudly along Olympic Way, where Football’s Coming Home filled the air.

England supporters in fancy dress on Olympic Way as they arrive at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 match against Germany on June 29. Tolga Akmen/AFP

Train and Tube stations were busy and thousands of fans set up camp outside of the ground from midday, unlike the comparatively tame Group D matches at Wembley.

Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling were among supporters on their way to the 4TheFans zone outside Wembley Stadium.

There was a diplomatic move by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who shared a photograph of himself exchanging football shirts with his German equivalent, Heiko Maas.

Coach Gareth Southgate’s team notched up England's second European Championship knock-out game, five years on from the 2-1 humbling at the last-16 stage by minnows Iceland.

Germany have knocked England out of the 1970, 1990 and 2010 World Cup and the Euro 96 semi-finals, when Southgate missed the crucial spot-kick in the shoot-out.

