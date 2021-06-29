Prince George, William and Kate join England fans for Euro 2020 Germany clash

Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton joined the crowd of England fans at Wembley as they played against Germany.
Celebrating England’s win, they tweeted: “Incredible performance @England! #GERENG.”
Incredible performance @England!#GERENG pic.twitter.com/QLOIJ9Ihn6— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 29, 2021
Thousands of England fans descended on the the capital. many of them singing and carrying flags before the Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Germany.
The Three Lions had prepared for the country’s biggest match on home soil since Euro 96, with more than 40,000 supporters heading to Wembley.
The royal couple and their son George cheered on England in high spirits, unable to tear their eyes away from the game.
Stars from the showbiz world were also in attendance.
Rapper Stormzy was watching the game among other England fans at Wembley.
Singer Ed Sheeran and former England football captain David Beckham watched the game behind the royals.
Last week Prince William threw his support behind England when the Three Lions triumphed against Czech Republic 1-0.
Around London, England shirts from the past and present were worn by all.
St George's flags were carried proudly along Olympic Way, where Football’s Coming Home filled the air.
Train and Tube stations were busy and thousands of fans set up camp outside of the ground from midday, unlike the comparatively tame Group D matches at Wembley.
Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling were among supporters on their way to the 4TheFans zone outside Wembley Stadium.
There was a diplomatic move by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who shared a photograph of himself exchanging football shirts with his German equivalent, Heiko Maas.
We’ve got a case of @bigsmokebrew riding on this. Come on England! #EngGer #Euro2020 https://t.co/jCVaj3NVnI— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) June 29, 2021
Coach Gareth Southgate’s team notched up England's second European Championship knock-out game, five years on from the 2-1 humbling at the last-16 stage by minnows Iceland.
Germany have knocked England out of the 1970, 1990 and 2010 World Cup and the Euro 96 semi-finals, when Southgate missed the crucial spot-kick in the shoot-out.
