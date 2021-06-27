UK green list changes, new Dubai bus station, 2,282 new cases - The Daily Update
On today's update, we have the latest coronavirus figures, changes to the UK green list open up options for expats in the UAE and a new metro-linked bus station opens in Dubai.
Israeli scientists identify another human species and, in Iraq, explosive drones target the area near the US consulate in Erbil.
Cody Combs joins us for what's trending, including Euro 2020, Tesla and Donald Trump.
Updated: June 27, 2021 09:15 AM