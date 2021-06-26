Coronavirus: UAE reports 2,282 new cases and 10 deaths

The number of recoveries in the country is 2,233

The UAE reported 10 fatalities and 2,282 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday.

The deaths due to underlying health conditions in the past 24 hours took the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,792.

The last time the number of deaths reached double digits was on March 25.

There have been 624,814 cases recorded in the country to date.

The total number of recoveries is 603,541.

The latest infections were identified after 274,917 tests were carried out across the Emirates.

The country's health clinics processed 293,212 PCR tests in a single day on Friday, the highest number since the pandemic started.

The vaccination programme is being carried out at a rapid pace across the emirates.

Abu Dhabi recently announced it vaccinated all public bus drivers and more than 80 per cent of taxi drivers as part of a major Covid-19 safety campaign.

The emirate's transport centre said all 1,460 bus drivers were inoculated by the end of last month in partnership with the Department of Health and Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha).

The authority said 5,706 of 6,938 taxi drivers were vaccinated.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has vaccinated its entire fleet of eligible taxi and bus drivers.

The vaccine was administered to more than 20,000 drivers, the RTA said in March.

Published: June 26, 2021 02:14 PM

