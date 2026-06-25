Hormuz at centre of Gulf talks, Trump defends Iran deal and Lebanon stalemate continues

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz dominates talks as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets Gulf foreign ministers in Bahrain. Iran insists vessels must use routes designated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while Mr Rubio rejects any attempt to impose tolls and reaffirms US security commitments to Gulf allies.

US President Donald Trump says Iran has agreed to the key American demands in negotiations on a permanent peace agreement, but the deal is coming under growing scrutiny. Republican legislators are questioning the administration’s approach, while a new poll suggests most Americans remain unconvinced the conflict was worth fighting or that the agreement will ultimately succeed.

Lebanon says it is awaiting Israeli approval for the first phase of a military withdrawal from the south under a US-backed process, although the sides remain divided over the future of the border area and Hezbollah.

In Gaza, residents tell The National that Israeli military surveillance cranes mounted with automatic machineguns overlooking the territory have transformed daily life, with many avoiding open spaces despite the ceasefire.

And in the UAE, Abu Dhabi approves the Bab Gas Cap project, the world's largest development of its kind, as Adnoc and international partners move forward with plans to boost gas production and strengthen the country's path towards gas self-sufficiency.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.