World Cup round-up: Messi breaks scoring record, Algeria survive, but Jordan are eliminated

Lionel Messi is now the greatest scorer in World Cup history. His two goals against Austria in a 2-0 win increase his tally to 18, moving him clear of Miroslav Klose. Messi has five at this tournament, helping Argentina to progress to the knockout stage as Group J winners.

Algeria kept their World Cup hopes alive with a 2-1 win over Jordan, coming from behind to score twice from set pieces in the final 30 minutes. It is Algeria's first World Cup win since 2014 and sets up a decisive match against Austria. Jordan, who led for a spell through Nizar Al Rashdan's first World Cup goal, are eliminated after two defeats.

France beat Iraq 3-0 in Philadelphia in a match delayed for more than two hours by lightning. Kylian Mbappe scored twice on his 100th international appearance and now has four goals at this tournament, closing in on Messi's tally. Iraq have no points and must beat Senegal to remain in the competition.

Norway reached the knockout stage for the first time since 1998, beating Senegal 3-2. Erling Haaland scored twice to take his tournament tally to four.

With two rounds of matches played, Egypt are best placed among the Arab nations, topping Group G on four points. Morocco also have four points in Group C. Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Qatar are alive but need results in their final group matches. Iraq must win. Tunisia are out, alongside Jordan.

One uncomfortable footnote: Arab players have scored five own goals in the tournament so far, with every Arab nation contributing at least one.

Tonight, England face Ghana at midnight in a meeting of Group L's top two teams. Portugal face Uzbekistan at 9pm needing a win after their opening draw.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.