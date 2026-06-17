US-Iran deal incentives revealed and Lebanon's future remain uncertain

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, we look at the details of the proposed US-Iran agreement, with reports suggesting Tehran could receive sweeping economic incentives, including access to oil markets, sanctions relief and a $300 billion development fund in exchange for commitments on its nuclear programme.

We also look at one of the biggest unresolved issues in the deal: the future of southern Lebanon. Hezbollah sources say Iran has indicated that Israeli forces are expected to withdraw over a phased 60-day period, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists troops will remain where they are for as long as necessary.

At the G7 summit in France, Arab and western leaders continue discussions on turning the US-Iran agreement into a broader regional settlement, including plans to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and future negotiations over Tehran's nuclear activities.

Meanwhile, liquefied natural gas shipments are beginning to leave the Gulf again as traders prepare for the reopening of Hormuz, although analysts say a full recovery in shipping traffic is likely to take time.

And in the UAE, an Abu Dhabi court ordered a divorced couple to stop posting content involving their children on social media, due to concerns over privacy and the children's best interests.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.