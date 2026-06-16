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World Cup round-up: Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iran all draw, with Iraq, Algeria and Jordan to kick off next

Mina Rzouki has your full overnight World Cup round-up from Trending Middle East

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Mina Rzouki
Mina Rzouki

June 16, 2026

The first major shock of the 2026 World Cup arrived last night. Cape Verde, playing in their first World Cup, held Spain to a goalless draw. Goalkeeper Vozinha, 40, made seven saves and was named player of the match, breaking down in tears afterwards as he revealed his mother could not attend because of the cost of getting a US visa.

Saudi Arabia drew 1-1 with Uruguay, with Mohammed Al Owais outstanding in goal. Egypt drew 1-1 with Belgium in a result that left the Arab world frustrated, with coach Hossam Hassan furious about a late penalty appeal that was waved away without a VAR review. Iran drew 2-2 with New Zealand in what many are calling the best match of the tournament so far.

Tunisia have already sacked their coach, with Sabri Lamouchi dismissed the morning after their 5-1 defeat to Sweden.

Iraq play their first World Cup match in 40 years against Norway, with the game kicking off tomorrow at 2am UAE time. Argentina then face Algeria at 5am and Jordan make their World Cup debut against Austria at 8am.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.

Updated: June 16, 2026, 4:46 AM
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