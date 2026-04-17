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Trending Middle East

Israel-Lebanon 10-day ceasefire begins and Gulf pushes for a Hormuz resolution

A concise roundup of the region’s top news and developments this morning

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The National

April 17, 2026

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In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon comes into effect after intensified fighting, with both sides signalling caution as the truce begins.

At the United Nations, Gulf states prepare to reintroduce a resolution aimed at protecting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, warning of risks to global trade and food security.

In Syria, the government takes control of the last US military base, marking the end of Washington’s mission against ISIS, while security arrangements continue to evolve.

In the UAE, billionaire investor Naguib Sawiris says the property market is poised to rebound, announcing a major expansion of a large-scale development between Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

And across the country, schools prepare to reopen after weeks of disruption, with new safety measures in place.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: April 17, 2026, 6:46 AM
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