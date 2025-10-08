Gaza militias on the rise and tension in Aleppo

A new obstacle to peace is taking root in Gaza. Tension rises in Aleppo. French companies spot an opportunity in Syria.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

New generation of militias steps out of Hamas's shadow to fill Gaza power vacuum

Frenchman who would build 37 bridges across Syria seeks Gulf financing

Syrian defence minister says 'comprehensive' truce agreed with SDF after Aleppo clashes

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent; and Sunniva Rose, Europe Correspondent.

Editor’s note: Trending Middle East has been nominated for a Signal Listener's Choice Award in the Daily Podcasts category. Please vote for us here. Voting closes October 9.

