Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Israel's grinding war on Gaza reaches two-year milestone, and Syria's new parliament

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

October 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Today marks two years since the Hamas attack on Israel that started the devastating war on Gaza. Syrian authorities announced the winners of a parliamentary election. Iran said it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear talks with European nations.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Netanyahu insists Israel is winning the war but reality tells a different story

Syrian election results confirm new Sunni ascendancy

No plan for negotiations, Iran says after backtracking on inspection deal with IAEA

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.

Editor’s note: Trending Middle East has been nominated for a Signal Listener's Choice Award in the Daily Podcasts category. Please vote for us here. Voting closes Oct. 9.

