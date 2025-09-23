Iran and European powers to hold talks in New York in bid to avoid restart of UN sanctions

Iran and European powers are engaged in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to avoid the reimposition of UN sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear programme, as the deadline for a resolution looms.

On Tuesday, the foreign ministers of Iran, Britain, France, and Germany are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss Iran’s uranium enrichment, which remains at the centre of the dispute.

Senior Iranian officials and western diplomats told Reuters that, although negotiations are continuing, the chances of success appear to be slim.

This comes after Britain, France, and Germany, known as the E3 powers, initiated a 30-day process on August 28 aimed at reinstating the UN sanctions.

They accuse Iran of breaching the 2015 agreement aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Tehran maintains that its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

According to a senior Iranian official, Iran has been in close contact with E3 and EU officials, as well as Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN's nuclear watchdog, since Monday morning.

“Different ideas have been raised and discussed,” the official told Reuters, adding that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would meet the E3 foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas the following day to continue the talks.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, right, and Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, left, sign an agreement to resume nuclear inspections on September 9. Getty Images

The stakes are high, as Iran faces the threat of a renewed wave of sanctions that could deepen the economic hardship already exacerbated by measures reimposed after the US withdrew unilaterally from the nuclear deal in 2018.

On Monday, Mr Araghchi met Mr Grossi in New York, where they discussed the latest developments in Iran’s interactions with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Mr Araghchi said Tehran had demonstrated goodwill in addressing nuclear concerns, but urged an end to using the UN Security Council to exert pressure on Iran. Mr Grossi, in turn, stressed the need for all parties to work together diplomatically to avoid further escalation.

The IAEA and Tehran reached an agreement on September 9 aimed at resuming inspections at Iran’s nuclear sites including those attacked by the US and Israel in June, with a meeting in Cairo yielding the groundwork for an eventual return of monitors – subject to additional negotiations.

Iranian officials have been vocal about the pressure they face. On Monday, Mr Araghchi told state television, “They have tested Iran repeatedly and know we do not respond to the language of pressure and threat … I hope we can find a diplomatic solution in the coming days, otherwise Tehran will take appropriate measures.”

The European powers have proposed a six-month delay on reimposing sanctions to allow for continued negotiations, contingent on Iran restoring access to UN nuclear inspectors, addressing concerns about its enriched uranium stockpile, and resuming talks with the US. If no agreement is reached by September 27, UN sanctions will automatically be reimposed.

Ms Kallas warned that time is running out. While the reimposition of sanctions could happen this weekend, lifting them in the future would require US approval.

Iran has said that such an outcome would end its co-operation with the IAEA. Mr Grossi acknowledged the complexity of the situation but expressed hope for more co-operation.

A uranium enrichment plant outside the Iranian city of Isfahan. Iran has signed an agreement with Russia to build several nuclear power plants. AP

As pressure mounts, some Iranian MPs are calling for a more aggressive stance on nuclear weapons. A group of 71 parliamentarians recently signed a letter urging the country to pursue the development of nuclear arms, questioning why global powers should hold nuclear weapons while Iran remains unarmed.

Meanwhile, Iran is deepening its nuclear ties with Russia. Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, announced that Tehran and Moscow will sign an agreement this week for the construction of eight nuclear power plants.

This deal signals strong Russian support for Iran, despite growing international scrutiny. Mr Eslami said four of the reactors will be located at Iran’s Bushehr site, where the country’s only operational nuclear plant is situated. Iran aims to increase its nuclear energy capacity to 20 gigawatts by 2040.

With time running out and tension rising, the coming days will be critical in determining the future of Iran’s nuclear programme and its relationship with the international community.

