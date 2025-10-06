Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Missing hostages in Gaza, and Fadel Chaker turns himself in

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

October 06, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The search for missing hostages is one of the sticking points in the Israel-Hamas talks. Syria held its first parliamentary elections since the fall of the Assad regime. Fadel Chaker surrenders to Lebanese authorities.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Search for missing hostages among sticking points in Israel-Hamas talks, sources say

Apathy and doubts cloud Syria’s parliamentary poll

Lebanese singer Fadel Chaker surrenders after more than 10 years on the run

This episode features Hamza Hendawi, Cairo Correspondent.

Editor’s note: Trending Middle East has been nominated for a Signal Listener's Choice Award in the Daily Podcasts category. Please vote for us here. Voting closes October 9.

Updated: October 06, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Podcast

