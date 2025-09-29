Podcasts
Trending Middle East

UN sanctions Iran, and Israeli retaliation

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 29, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The UN has hit Iran with sanctions for the first time in decades. Israel could retaliate against allies who recognised Palestine. A top UN diplomat says the prospects for peace are closer now than ever.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

UN sanctions on Iran to add inflationary pressure as currency crisis deepens

How Israel could retaliate against allies who recognised Palestine

Gaza ceasefire closer than a week ago, says top UN humanitarian diplomat Tom Fletcher

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent, and Hadley Gamble, IMI Chief International Anchor.

Updated: September 29, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Podcast

Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, takes questions from the media at a press briefing in New York. AP

UN sanctions Iran, and Israeli retaliation

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the UN General Assembly in New York by video AP Photo

Abbas at UNGA and the deadliest place for journalists

Armed members of the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) military police take part in a demonstration under the banner “With our will, we will protect our revolution”, in Qamishli, Syria, September 17, 2025. REUTERS / Orhan Qereman

SDF under pressure, and what comes after Palestine recognition

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures following his address to the 80th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Trump's provocative UNGA speech and Israel closes West Bank crossing

