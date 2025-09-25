Podcasts
Trending Middle East

SDF under pressure, and what comes after Palestine recognition

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 25, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

There is growing pressure on the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Aleppo. The war in Gaza continues after a series of countries recognised the state of Palestine. Israel blames migration to Europe for an increase in criticism.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Syria’s Al Shara warns of regional turmoil without Israel security deal

The question of Palestine: Is recognition the answer?

Isolated Israel blames Muslims for shifting Europe's stance on Gaza

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent; Nada AlTaher, Senior Foreign Reporter; and Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Podcast

More Podcasts

Armed members of the Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) military police take part in a demonstration under the banner “With our will, we will protect our revolution”, in Qamishli, Syria, September 17, 2025. REUTERS / Orhan Qereman

SDF under pressure, and what comes after Palestine recognition

STOCK PHOTOGRAPHY Shopping and check out at Carrefour Super Market in Mall Of The Emirates Antonie Robertson/The National

Beyond Carrefour: Why brands are losing ground in the Middle East

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures following his address to the 80th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Trump's provocative UNGA speech and Israel closes West Bank crossing

Palestine's UN representative Riyad Mansour applauds as French President Emmanuel Macron announces France's recognition of Palestine at UNGA. AFP

The question of Palestine: Is recognition the answer?

More podcasts