Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Trump's provocative UNGA speech and Israel closes West Bank crossing

Ban Barkawi gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Subscribe on
Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Ban Barkawi
Ban Barkawi

September 24, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

US President Donald Trump delivered an extraordinary attack on the UN during his address to the General Assembly. Iran and European powers engage in a last-ditch effort to avoid the reimposition of UN sanctions. Israel has ordered the closure of the Allenby Bridge border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Trump lambasts friend and foe alike in UN address

Iran and European powers to hold talks in New York in bid to avoid restart of sanctions

Israel shuts crossing between West Bank and Jordan after deadly shooting

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Plastic tipping points
World Mental Health Day
The five pillars of Islam
INDIA%20SQUAD
%3Cp%3ERohit%20Sharma%20(capt)%2C%20Shubman%20Gill%2C%20Cheteshwar%20Pujara%2C%20Virat%20Kohli%2C%20Ajinkya%20Rahane%2C%20KL%20Rahul%2C%20KS%20Bharat%20(wk)%2C%20Ravichandran%20Ashwin%2C%20Ravindra%20Jadeja%2C%20Axar%20Patel%2C%20Shardul%20Thakur%2C%20Mohammed%20Shami%2C%20Mohammed%20Siraj%2C%20Umesh%20Yadav%2C%20Jaydev%20Unadkat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

Directed by: Shaka King

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons

Four stars

On Women's Day
More from this package
Towering concerns
More on Quran memorisation:
While you're here
Updated: September 24, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Podcast

More Podcasts

US President Donald Trump gestures after addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. EPA.

Trump's provocative UNGA speech and Israel closes West Bank crossing

People shop at Hypermax, the new brand that is replacing Carrefour Jordan, after Carrefour's Middle East franchisee Majid Al Futtaim suspended it, without giving a reason for the decision, in Amman, Jordan November 5, 2024. REUTERS/Jehad Shelbak

Beyond Carrefour: Why some global brands are losing ground in the Middle East

Palestine's UN representative Riyad Mansour applauds as French President Emmanuel Macron announces France's recognition of Palestine at UNGA. AFP

The question of Palestine: Is recognition the answer?

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, left, and Emmanuel Macron, France's president, during a United Nations conference on a Palestinian two-state solution in New York, US, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. Canada, the UK and Australia on Sunday formally recognized a Palestinian state, joining a growing global consensus and pushing ahead with a policy that has drawn criticism from US President Donald Trump. Photographer: David Dee Delgado/Bloomberg

Palestine recognition at UNGA, and US envoy says peace an 'illusion'

More podcasts