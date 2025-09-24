Trump's provocative UNGA speech and Israel closes West Bank crossing

US President Donald Trump delivered an extraordinary attack on the UN during his address to the General Assembly. Iran and European powers engage in a last-ditch effort to avoid the reimposition of UN sanctions. Israel has ordered the closure of the Allenby Bridge border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Trump lambasts friend and foe alike in UN address
Iran and European powers to hold talks in New York in bid to avoid restart of sanctions
Israel shuts crossing between West Bank and Jordan after deadly shooting
This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent.
Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.