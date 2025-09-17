UN inquiry finds genocide in Gaza, and Trump in the UK

Independent experts commissioned by the UN have concluded Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Lebanon marks one year since the so-called pager attacks on Hezbollah by Israel. US President Donald Trump has started his state visit to the UK.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Explained: The four acts of genocide Israel is accused of committing in Gaza
Pager attack: Hezbollah fighters blinded by explosions
Britain rolls out peak pageantry for Trump state visit
This episode features Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent; and Paul Carey, London Deputy Bureau Chief.
Haircare resolutions 2021
From Beirut and Amman to London and now Dubai, hairstylist George Massoud has seen the same mistakes made by customers all over the world. In the chair or at-home hair care, here are the resolutions he wishes his customers would make for the year ahead.
1. 'I will seek consultation from professionals'
You may know what you want, but are you sure it’s going to suit you? Haircare professionals can tell you what will work best with your skin tone, hair texture and lifestyle.
2. 'I will tell my hairdresser when I’m not happy'
Massoud says it’s better to offer constructive criticism to work on in the future. Your hairdresser will learn, and you may discover how to communicate exactly what you want more effectively the next time.
3. ‘I will treat my hair better out of the chair’
Damage control is a big part of most hairstylists’ work right now, but it can be avoided. Steer clear of over-colouring at home, try and pursue one hair brand at a time and never, ever use a straightener on still drying hair, pleads Massoud.
