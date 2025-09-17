Podcasts
UN inquiry finds genocide in Gaza, and Trump in the UK

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
September 17, 2025

Independent experts commissioned by the UN have concluded Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Lebanon marks one year since the so-called pager attacks on Hezbollah by Israel. US President Donald Trump has started his state visit to the UK.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Explained: The four acts of genocide Israel is accused of committing in Gaza

Pager attack: Hezbollah fighters blinded by explosions

Britain rolls out peak pageantry for Trump state visit

This episode features Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent; and Paul Carey, London Deputy Bureau Chief.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our two-minute listener survey. Click here.

