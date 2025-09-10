Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Israel strikes Qatar, and attacks near Khartoum

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
September 10, 2025

World leaders condemned Israel's attack on Doha. A wave of RSF drone strikes hit Khartoum. Egypt's President ordered officials to study the possibility of pardons for seven jailed activists.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Israel's attack on Qatar: What we know

RSF drones hit key sites near Sudan's army-held capital

Egypt's President Fattah El Sisi orders government to review pre-trial detentions

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent.

Podcast

