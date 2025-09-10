Israel strikes Qatar, and attacks near Khartoum

World leaders condemned Israel's attack on Doha. A wave of RSF drone strikes hit Khartoum. Egypt's President ordered officials to study the possibility of pardons for seven jailed activists.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Israel's attack on Qatar: What we know
RSF drones hit key sites near Sudan's army-held capital
Egypt's President Fattah El Sisi orders government to review pre-trial detentions
This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent.
UPI facts
More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions
