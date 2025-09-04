Podcasts
Trending Middle East

UAE says West Bank annexation a 'red line', and US push in Syria

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

September 04, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The US renews its push for a resolution in north-eastern Syria. The UAE says Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank would be a red line. Experts say Israeli strikes on Houthi leaders have not hit key decision-makers.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

UAE warns Israeli annexation of West Bank undermines vision of Abraham Accords

US renews push to avert all-out conflict between Syria's Kurds and Damascus

Iran's Pezeshkian vows to confront unilateralism after visit to China

This episode features Foreign Editor Mohamad Ali Harisi; Jordan Correspondent Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Senior Foreign Reporter Nada AlTaher.

Editor's note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our two-minute listener survey.

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Rating: 4/5

