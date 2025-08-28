Iraq pulls PMF bill, and Barrack cuts short Lebanon trip

Iraq has revoked a controversial draft law favouring the Popular Mobilisation Forces. US envoy Tom Barrack cuts his Lebanon trip short. Palestinian leaders criticise an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Iraqi government gives in to US pressure and withdraws bill regulating PMF militias

US envoy Tom Barrack cuts short visit to south Lebanon after protests

Israel seizes money in raid on West Bank currency exchange

Israeli raid in Ramallah is part of attempt to destabilise West Bank, Palestinians say

This episode features Sinan Mahmoud, Baghdad correspondent; Nada Maucourant Atallah, Beirut correspondent; and Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.