Israel's conditional Lebanon withdrawal, and new tensions with Houthis

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
August 26, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israel announced it would begin to withdraw from Lebanon only after the Lebanese army starts to disarm Hezbollah. Tensions rise again between Israel and the Houthis. Five journalists were among at least 20 people killed in Israeli attacks on a Gaza hospital.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

No withdrawal from Lebanon until army begins disarming Hezbollah, Israel says

Escalation in Israel-Houthi fighting after rebels reportedly fire cluster munitions

Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital kill at least 20, including five journalists

This episode features Vanessa Ghanem, Arab Affairs Editor and Thomas Helm, Jerusalem Correspondent.

Updated: August 26, 2025, 2:00 AM`
