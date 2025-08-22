Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Israel strikes Gaza city, and Syria's new election law

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

August 22, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israel has begun its operation to take over Gaza city ahead of a full ground offensive. Syria’s President approved a temporary electoral law. The Syrian government is preparing to reopen a route from Sweida to Damascus.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Gaza city assault is a pressure tactic with devastating results, warn ex-Israeli officials

Al Shara approves temporary electoral law ahead of Syrian parliament vote

Syrian authorities ease roadblocks near Sweida ahead of possible reopening of Damascus road

This episode features Nada AlTaher, senior foreign reporter; and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.

Updated: August 22, 2025, 2:00 AM`
