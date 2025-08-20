Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Israel firm on ceasefire conditions, and US pushes Israel on Lebanon

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
August 20, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israel has demanded the release of all hostages in any Gaza deal. The US has called on Israel to comply with Lebanese government actions. Archaeologists have unearthed an ancient Christian cross in Abu Dhabi.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Israel demands release of all hostages in any Gaza deal

US must clarify Israel’s obligations after disarmament vote, sources close to Hezbollah say

Ancient Christian cross found on Abu Dhabi island as archaeologists dig into mysteries of the past

This episode features Hamza Hendawi, Cairo Correspondent; Mohamad Ali Harisi, Foreign Editor; and John Dennehy, Senior Reporter.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: August 20, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Podcast

