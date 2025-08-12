Condemnation of Israel's killing of Gaza journalists, and Syrian 'field execution'

The international community condemns Israel's killing of a group of journalists, including Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al Sharif, in Gaza. Footage of an execution in Sweida sparks outrage. Iran has rejected inspections by the UN’s nuclear watchdog.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Fury as Israel admits deliberately killing Al Jazeera journalists
'The message will not stop': Palestinian reporters defiant after Israel kills six journalists
Surveillance footage shows execution of volunteer by security forces inside Sweida hospital
Iran rejects inspections ahead of IAEA visit
This episode features Nada Homsi, Lebanon correspondent.
