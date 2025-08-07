Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Lebanon fears Israeli incursion, and behind Syria's operation in Sweida

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

August 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Lebanese security officials fear Israel may attempt to infiltrate its eastern region. Syrian leadership questioned the July operation in Sweida. At least 20 people have been killed after an aid lorry overturned on a crowd in Gaza.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Lebanon fears Israeli ground incursions from Syria into eastern region

The full story of the Sweida operation: How a lightning offensive became a war

Aid lorry overturns and kills 20 in Gaza as UN blames Israel for starving Palestinians

This episode features Mohamad Ali Harisi, Foreign Editor, and Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

Updated: August 07, 2025, 6:00 AM
Podcast

Israeli forces at the ceasefire line near the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights village of Majdal Shams on July 23. EPA

Lebanon fears Israeli incursion, and behind Syria's operation in Sweida

Members of a private US security company, contracted by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a private US-backed aid group which the UN refuses to work with over neutrality concerns, direct displaced Palestinians as they gather to receive relief supplies at a distribution centre in the central Gaza Strip on June 8, 2025, as smoke bombs are fired by Israeli troops. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

New details on Gaza aid site deaths

Barakah Nuclear Power Plant being built near Al Hamra, west of Abu Dhabi. AFP

What's behind US-UAE nuclear partnership?

Palestinians collect free food from a charity kitchen in Gaza city on August 4, 2025. Bloomberg

Gaza starvation and Saudi student killed in UK

More podcasts