New details on Gaza aid site deaths and Lebanon's government fails to vote on Hezbollah

New details reveal how Gazans are lured to their deaths in aid queues. Lebanon's government failed to vote on a motion to disarm Hezbollah. Israel is divided over reported plans for a full military occupation of Gaza.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Startling new details reveal how Gazans are lured to their deaths in aid queues
Israel divided as reports indicate plans for 'full occupation' of Gaza
Lebanon's cabinet fails to vote on disarming Hezbollah in stormy meeting
This episode features Nada AlTaher, senior foreign reporter; Jamie Prentis, Beirut correspondent; and Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent.
Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.
Four motivational quotes from Alicia's Dubai talk
“The only thing we need is to know that we have faith. Faith and hope in our own dreams. The belief that, when we keep going we’re going to find our way. That’s all we got.”
“Sometimes we try so hard to keep things inside. We try so hard to pretend it’s not really bothering us. In some ways, that hurts us more. You don’t realise how dishonest you are with yourself sometimes, but I realised that if I spoke it, I could let it go.”
“One good thing is to know you’re not the only one going through it. You’re not the only one trying to find your way, trying to find yourself, trying to find amazing energy, trying to find a light. Show all of yourself. Show every nuance. All of your magic. All of your colours. Be true to that. You can be unafraid.”
“It’s time to stop holding back. It’s time to do it on your terms. It’s time to shine in the most unbelievable way. It’s time to let go of negativity and find your tribe, find those people that lift you up, because everybody else is just in your way.”
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets