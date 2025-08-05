Lebanese government debates disarming Hezbollah in Cabinet meeting

The Lebanese government began debating disarming Hezbollah in a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, amid rising US pressure and fears Israel could escalate its attacks on Lebanon if ministers do not act.

The talks were convened by President Joseph Aoun and began at 3pm local time at the presidential palace in Baabda.

They continued into the evening, with sources close to Cabinet members including Prime Minister Nawaf Salam telling The National it was not known how long the talks would last.

"We are expecting an ambiguous statement about weapons to avoid inflaming public opinion, or a postponement of the session until Thursday," one senior Lebanese security source told The National.

"There is uncertainty about what will happen next when it comes to Israel. But security agencies believe that regardless of developments and what the government agrees on, Israel is currently incapable of doing more in Lebanon than its ongoing daily assassinations."

While the meeting was taking place, Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem was speaking to mark the death of an Iranian general killed during the Israel-Iran conflict in June.

Mr Qassem said the problem was not Hezbollah's weapons, but Israel's attacks. "The solution is to possess the strength, not to get rid of it," he said.

He warned that missiles would fall on Israel if it decided to launch a wider war on Lebanon again. "Come and discuss a national defence strategy that takes into consideration the strength of Lebanon, instead of setting a timetable for disarmament," he said.

Mr Qassem said Hezbollah had expected a discussion about national defence that had moved into one about disarming. He reiterated Hezbollah's stance that Israeli troops should withdraw, end their bombings and release prisoners before there is any talk of disarmament.

While none of the cabinet ministers are members of a political party, some were nominated by and affiliated with Hezbollah and its allies. Those nominated by Hezbollah were present at the meeting.

Lebanese politicians opposed to Hezbollah, as well as the US, have demanded that the Cabinet formally announce their desire to disarm the group and a mark out a clear timeline for the surrender of weapons.

Israel has continued to bombard Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreed last year. EPA

Last week, Mr Aoun said the country's leaders must “seize the historic opportunity” to ensure all weapons are taken under state control.

The discussion over Hezbollah's weapons is highly contentious and a once unthinkable topic up for discussion under rising US pressure.

Mr Salam called for the Cabinet session to conclude discussions over “the extension of state sovereignty over all its territories” and weapons exclusivity − which means disarming Hezbollah and other non-state groups.

The US proposals would mean Israel, at least in theory, ending its bombings, but included a condition that Lebanon's government pass a Cabinet decision clearly pledging to disarm Hezbollah.

While Hezbollah was weakened by its war with Israel last year, it was not destroyed and retains some military power. It also commands strong backing from some in Lebanon, but particularly within its core Shiite support base.

There are fears that sectarian strife could be significantly stroked if the weapons argument is not dealt with in the right way.

In June, US envoy Thomas Barrack proposed a road map to Lebanese officials to fully disarm Hezbollah, in exchange for Israel halting its attacks on Lebanon and withdrawing its troops from five points they occupy in southern Lebanon.

There is fear that a failure to issue a clear decision on Tuesday could prompt Israel to escalate its strikes, including on Beirut.

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

500 People from Gaza enter France 115 Special programme for artists 25 Evacuation of injured and sick

What%20is%20cystic%20fibrosis%3F %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ECystic%20fibrosis%20is%20a%20genetic%20disorder%20that%20affects%20the%20lungs%2C%20pancreas%20and%20other%20organs.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIt%20causes%20the%20production%20of%20thick%2C%20sticky%20mucus%20that%20can%20clog%20the%20airways%20and%20lead%20to%20severe%20respiratory%20and%20digestive%20problems.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPatients%20with%20the%20condition%20are%20prone%20to%20lung%20infections%20and%20often%20suffer%20from%20chronic%20coughing%2C%20wheezing%20and%20shortness%20of%20breath.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ELife%20expectancy%20for%20sufferers%20of%20cystic%20fibrosis%20is%20now%20around%2050%20years.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

First-round leaderbaord -5 C Conners (Can) -3 B Koepka (US), K Bradley (US), V Hovland (Nor), A Wise (US), S Horsfield (Eng), C Davis (Aus); -2 C Morikawa (US), M Laird (Sco), C Tringale (US) Selected others: -1 P Casey (Eng), R Fowler (US), T Hatton (Eng) Level B DeChambeau (US), J Rose (Eng) 1 L Westwood (Eng), J Spieth (US) 3 R McIlroy (NI) 4 D Johnson (US)

Drishyam 2 Directed by: Jeethu Joseph Starring: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba, Murali Gopy Rating: 4 stars

Petrarch: Everywhere a Wanderer

Christopher Celenza,

Reaktion Books

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre turbo 4-cyl Transmission: eight-speed auto Power: 190bhp Torque: 300Nm Price: Dh169,900 On sale: now

Business Insights As per the document, there are six filing options, including choosing to report on a realisation basis and transitional rules for pre-tax period gains or losses.

SMEs with revenue below Dh3 million per annum can opt for transitional relief until 2026, treating them as having no taxable income.

Larger entities have specific provisions for asset and liability movements, business restructuring, and handling foreign permanent establishments.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners