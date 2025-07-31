Podcasts

Israeli settlement plan threatens Palestinian statehood, and Lebanon inches towards disarming Hezbollah

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

July 31, 2025

New settlements in East Jerusalem could further threaten prospects of a Palestinian state. Lebanon is on the cusp of a move to disarm Hezbollah. At least five people were killed by Israeli troops while waiting for aid in Gaza on Wednesday.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

Lebanon approaches critical juncture in push for Hezbollah disarmament

CommentUS sits on sidelines as global momentum builds for a two-state solution
Hunger and heartbreak as families struggle to survive war in Gaza

This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent; and Jamie Prentis, Beirut correspondent.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

