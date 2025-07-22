Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Sweida evacuations and Turkey to cancel Iraqi Kurdistan oil deal

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s top stories

Apple PodcastsPodbeanSpotifyYoutube
Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

July 22, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The Syrian government has evacuated Bedouin families from Sweida.

Turkey is ending an oil export agreement with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Israel is continuing its offensive on Houthi targets in Yemen.

On this episode of Trending Middle East:

Syrian authorities evacuate Bedouin civilians from Sweida as fragile truce holds

Turkey to end oil pipeline deal with Iraqi Kurdistan

Israeli army strikes Houthi targets at Yemen's Hodeidah port

This episode features Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Jordan Correspondent; Fareed Rahman, Senior Business Reporter; and Vanessa Ghanem, Arab Affairs Editor.

Editor’s note: We want to hear from you! Help us improve our podcasts by taking our 2-minute listener survey. Click here.

While you're here
'Top&nbsp;Gun:&nbsp;Maverick'

Rating: 4/5

 

Directed by: Joseph Kosinski

 

Starring: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Ed Harris

 
Sonchiriya

Director: Abhishek Chaubey

Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey

Rating: 3/5

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh117,059

From Zero

Artist: Linkin Park

Label: Warner Records

Number of tracks: 11

Rating: 4/5

Sole survivors
  • Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off
  • George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane
  • Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.
  • Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.
While you're here
Updated: July 22, 2025, 2:00 AM`
Podcast

More Episodes

A Syrian family is escorted by government security out of the city of Sweida. AFP

Sweida evacuations and Turkey to cancel Iraqi Kurdistan oil deal

Palestinians flee Deir al-Balah in central Gaza Sunday, July 20, 2025, after the Israeli military issued evacuation orders ahead of expected operations in the area. (AP Photo / Abdel Kareem Hana)

Israel's new ground offensive and Hamas's ceasefire ultimatum

How to Adult: Finding a place to live in the UAE

Episode 3: Househunting in the UAE for the first time

People gather in front of a burning hypermarket building in Kut, Iraq, Thursday, July 17, 2025. AP

Deadly fire in Iraq and Lebanon pursues Syria extradition deal

More podcasts