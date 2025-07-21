Turkey to end oil pipeline deal with Iraqi Kurdistan

Turkey is putting an end to an agreement that allows for the export of crude oil from Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region through its territory.
Having come into effect in 1975, the pipeline deal will expire on July 27, 2026, a ruling published in the Turkey’s official gazette said on Monday. All protocols or memorandums relating to the deal will also stop.
In March 2023, Turkey halted the flow of oil produced in the region after an arbitration court said Ankara had breached the agreement when it allowed Iraqi Kurdish authorities to pump crude without Baghdad's consent.
The two sides started talks to resolve the issue but oil flow has yet to resume through the pipeline that connects the region to Turkey’s Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.
Turkey has not specified why it plans to halt operations but Reuters cited a senior official as saying the country is keen to negotiate a new pipeline deal with Iraq.
"A new and vibrant phase for the Iraq-Turkey pipeline will benefit both countries and the region as a whole," the official said, without giving details of what Ankara expects.
A new deal will also help regional projects such as the Development Road – a planned trade route involving Turkey and Iraq, the official noted.
Iraq is the second largest producer of oil in the Opec group after Saudi Arabia.
