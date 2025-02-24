Oil storage tanks at Turkey's Ceyhan port. Crude from Iraq's Kurdish region will start flowing through the terminal once again, ending a nearly two-year dispute. Reuters
Oil storage tanks at Turkey's Ceyhan port. Crude from Iraq's Kurdish region will start flowing through the terminal once again, ending a nearly two-year dispute. Reuters

Business

Energy

Oil edges lower on Iraqi Kurdistan export restart plans and Russia-Ukraine uncertainty

Iraq is expected to initially ship 185,000bpd from the Kurdistan region, through the Iraq-Turkey pipeline

John Benny

February 24, 2025