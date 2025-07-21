Israel's new ground offensive and Hamas's ceasefire ultimatum

Israel has launched a new ground operation in Gaza. Hamas has given an ultimatum for ceasefire talks. Iran has agreed to hold nuclear talks with Europe’s big three.
On today's episode of Trending Middle East:
Israel launches Deir Al Balah ground operation and attacks areas of Gaza for first time
Hamas considering quitting Gaza ceasefire talks unless deal reached by end of week, sources say
Iran agrees to hold nuclear talks with Europe's big three
This episode features Thomas Helm, Jerusalem correspondent; and Hamza Hendawi, Cairo correspondent.
