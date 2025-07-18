Podcasts

Trending Middle East

Deadly fire in Iraq and Lebanon pursues Syria extradition deal

Yasmeen Altaji gives a round-up of today’s trends

Yasmeen Altaji
Yasmeen Altaji

July 18, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

A fatal fire in Iraq is once again raising questions about accountability.

Lebanon is seeking a treaty to extradite Syrian convicts.

Analysts comment on Israel's claim to protect the Syrian Druze.

On today's episode of Trending Middle East:

At least 61 people killed in fire at Iraq hypermarket

What is Israel's intention behind 'protecting' Druze in Syria?

This episode features Sinan Mahmoud, Iraq Correspondent; Jamie Prentis, Beirut Correspondent; and Nada AlTaher, Senior Foreign Reporter.

Updated: July 18, 2025, 2:00 AM`
